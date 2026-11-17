This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. You can sign up to the free email news briefing here

Nearly 90 per cent of primary-school aged children in Israel say they are satisfied with their lives, while teenagers rank among the happiest in the developed world, according to three international studies.

The findings come despite years of conflict, displacement and disruption to family life and education.

A survey of 2,469 pupils in first, fourth and sixth grades (equivalent to Years 2, 5 and 7) found that 89.9 per cent were satisfied with their lives. The figure was 90.2 per cent among Jewish children and 88.7 per cent among Arab children. The results were part of the latest international Children's Worlds survey conducted in Israel by researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Tel-Hai University.