Israel ‘captures Hamas security chief’ Mu’in al-Arabid in Gaza

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A senior Hamas internal security official has been captured in a special operation in Gaza City and brought wounded to Israel, according to Israeli reports.
Mu’in al-Arabid, described by defence minister Israel Katz as a senior Hamas figure responsible for the terror group’s internal security and intelligence, was seized during an operation lasting several hours on Tuesday.
Hamas’s internal security apparatus is responsible for counter-espionage and identifying Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel. Palestinian reports identified al-Arabid as the head of the apparatus in the Gaza district.
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