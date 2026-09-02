Israel ‘captures Hamas security chief’ Mu’in al-Arabid in Gaza

The operation was carried out by Shin Bet special forces with the IDF. Al-Arabid was wounded during the operation.

Katz said the capture reflected Israel’s continuing preemptive policy towards Hamas.

“A senior Hamas terrorist was recently arrested – and this is our policy: We do not wait for threats, but pursue Hamas terrorists, thwart them and destroy their terrorist infrastructure,” he said.

The Gaza Board of Peace is examining the incident amid tensions over the ceasefire and efforts to secure Hamas’s disarmament.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last night: "I commend the Shin Bet and the IDF, who in a daring operation today arrested the head of Hamas's internal security apparatus near his home in Gaza.

“He is one of the most senior Hamas leaders, and was responsible for concealing and transporting our hostages, for sheltering senior Hamas figures, and for military build-up and attempts to restore the capabilities of the terror organisation.”

He said that recently, al-Arabid was engaged in attempts to restore Hamas's governance in Gaza and in deception concerning the demilitarisation of the Strip and assisted in carrying out terrorist attacks against Israeli forces and citizens.

“My directive is clear: the State of Israel will continue to pursue all Hamas leaders and everyone who took part in the October 7 massacre,” he added.