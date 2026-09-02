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Israel ‘captures Hamas security chief’ Mu’in al-Arabid in Gaza

Mu’in al-Arabid is said to be responsible for hiding and transporting hostages kidnapped on October 7

September 2, 2026 12:05
Israel's defence minister Israel Katz GettyImages-2256648258.jpg
Israel's defence minister Israel Katz (pictured) described Mu’in al-Arabid as a senior Hamas figure responsible for the terror group’s internal security and intelligence (Photo: Getty)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. You can sign up to receive the daily update here

A senior Hamas internal security official has been captured in a special operation in Gaza City and brought wounded to Israel, according to Israeli reports.

Mu’in al-Arabid, described by defence minister Israel Katz as a senior Hamas figure responsible for the terror group’s internal security and intelligence, was seized during an operation lasting several hours on Tuesday.

Hamas’s internal security apparatus is responsible for counter-espionage and identifying Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel. Palestinian reports identified al-Arabid as the head of the apparatus in the Gaza district.

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