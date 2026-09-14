Likud files petition seeking to bar Arab parties from running in upcoming elections

Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud party has filed a motion with Israel’s electoral authorities attempting to bar the major Arab-Israeli parties from standing in next month’s Knesset elections.

Likud said on Sunday that it would petition the Central Elections Committee (CEC) to disqualify Ra’am, led by Mansour Abbas, and the Joint List from the election.

“There is no room in the Knesset for those who harm IDF soldiers and are unable to say that Hamas and Hezbollah are terrorist organisations,” Likud said.

The move comes as Netanyahu faces a closely fought election in which neither his right-wing bloc nor the main opposition grouping, led by former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot, appears certain to win the 61 seats needed to form a government.