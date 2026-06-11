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Likud confirms Netanyahu will run for re-election after Trump voices doubts

Israelis must head to the polls by October 27, with a tight race expected between the incumbent prime minister and the joint ticket of his predecessors, Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid

June 11, 2026 10:48
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Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu outside his office at the Knesset on June 3, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read

The Likud has confirmed that Prime Minister Netanyahu will run for re-election later this year, after US President Trump appeared to cast doubt on the prospect.

During an interview with ABC on Tuesday, Trump openly pondered “if Bibi even wants to continue” in office in the aftermath of the Iran War.

"I don’t know, he’s had an amazing career,” he told the network’s White House correspondent, Jonathan Karl.

"Does he want to continue? Because, you know, he’s a wartime prime minister.

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Topics:

Israeli Politics

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Donald Trump

Likud

Israeli elections

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