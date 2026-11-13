Labour has damaged UK-Israel ties, Gideon Sa’ar tells Tories

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UK-Israel ties had been damaged “against our wishes” by the Labour government’s unilateral measures since 2024, Israel’s foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar has told a Conservative Party delegation in Jerusalem.

Tory chairman Kevin Hollinrake, who led the delegation, said the Conservatives “stand firmly with Israel and look forward to restoring and strengthening the partnership that has been damaged in recent years.”

Sa’ar stressed during his meeting with delegates on Wednesday evening the importance of the bilateral relationship while highlighting the strain caused by a series of Labour policies.