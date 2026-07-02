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Knesset advances controversial Torah study Basic Law amid draft exemption row

The law would designate religious education as a foundational value of Israel, but critics claim it could be used to help students avoid the draft

July 2, 2026 10:48
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United Torah Judaism MK Moshe Gafni outside the office of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu at the Knesset on June 3, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read

This story originally appeared in the JC Israel Briefing. You can sign up to receive the briefing daily here.

The Knesset has approved the first reading of a controversial Basic Law that would enshrine Torah study as a foundational value of the State of Israel, in a move critics say is designed to protect strictly Orthodox draft dodgers from sanctions.

The legislation passed yesterday by 63 votes to 53 after a heated debate and now returns to committee before facing two further votes required to become law.

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Topics:

Knesset

Israel

Charedi

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