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Judges in Prime Minister Netanyahu’s long-running corruption trial have recommended dropping the most serious charges against him, questioned whether a second case involves a criminal offence, and called for the third case to be brought to a conclusion.

At a hearing at the Jerusalem District Court on Wednesday, the three-judge panel told Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara that there was little prospect of convicting the prime minister of bribery or other offences in Case 4000, which concerns allegations that he granted regulatory favours to telecommunications magnate Shaul Elovitch in return for favourable coverage on the Walla news website.

The judges also questioned whether the allegations in Case 2000, involving an alleged deal with the publisher of the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper for favourable coverage, constituted a criminal offence.