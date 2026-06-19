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Jonathan Harounoff to step down as Israeli spokesman at UN

The former journalist plans to write a new book about the Iranian Revolution

June 19, 2026 14:32
Harounoff.jpg
Jonathan Harounoff, Israel’s international spokesman to the United Nations in New York (Courtesy)

By

Jacob Jaffa

4 min read

Israel’s spokesman at the UN has announced that he will step down from his post after nearly two years.

The diplomat and former New York Post staffer made the announcement in an interview with JNS earlier this week.

He later told the JC that being Israel's international representative at the global body had been “the honour of a lifetime”.

"It has been a privilege to use the global platform the United Nations still has to amplify the voices, stories and plight of the Israeli hostages while they were held captive by Hamas in Gaza, and to raise awareness about the people of Iran.”

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Topics:

United Nations

Israel

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