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‘All the Jews are sick of you’: Details of explosive Trump-Netanyahu call revealed

A new book claims that the US president berated his Israeli counterpart amid fraught attempts to agree a ceasefire in Gaza

June 24, 2026 10:56
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Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and US President Trump (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read

President Trump told Prime Minister Netanyahu that “all the Jews are sick of you” in an explosive phone call, according to a new book about the first year of the second Trump administration.

In Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan allege that the two leaders had a bitter row in September last year amid attempts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.

According to their write-up of the call, Trump took the call accompanied by his son-in-law Jared Kushner and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, both of whom are Jewish and were involved in the ceasefire negotiations.

"Everybody’s sick of you, Bibi. All the Jews are sick of you. Even the two Jews on this call are sick of you,” he is reported to have told Netanyahu.

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Topics:

Donald Trump

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel

Gaza

Gaza war

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