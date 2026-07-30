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Jewish and Arab teenagers unite at 'Cooking Peace' summer camp

‘Food brings people together and brings joy,’ said organisers

July 30, 2026 16:01
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Jewish and Arab children take part in 'Cooking Peace' at the Ben Shemen Youth Village (Cooking Peace camp)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC Israel Briefing. You can sign up to receive the briefing daily here.

A new summer camp bringing together Jewish and Arab teenagers through cooking, environmental education and dialogue is taking place in Israel this week, as organisers seek to foster understanding against the backdrop of continuing communal tensions.

The six-day programme, Cooking Peace, is being held this week at the Ben Shemen Youth Village bringing together 40 teenagers – 20 Jewish and 20 Arab – aged 15 to 17 from communities across Israel.

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Topics:

Israel

Arab Israelis

Interfaith

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