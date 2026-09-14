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Jared Kushner: Israel's failed Doha strike on Hamas gave US leverage for Gaza deal

Washington turned the diplomatic fallout to its advantage, Donald Trump’s peace envoy son-in-law said

September 14, 2026 11:00
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The failed Doha operation allowed the US to 'push' Israel into a deal it had initially resisted, Jared Kushner said (Photo: Getty Images)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. You can sign up to the daily briefing here

The Trump administration used Israel’s growing international isolation following its failed strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar to pressure Jerusalem into accepting a Gaza deal, Jared Kushner has revealed.

Describing the September 2025 attack on Doha as a “terrible thing” during a video address to the conference in Kyiv, Kushner, the US special envoy for peace, said the failed operation allowed the United States to “push” Israel into a deal it had initially resisted.

“Israel did the strike in Doha, which was a terrible thing,” Kushner said. “Obviously, it was unsuccessful as a military operation. And that led to Israel being globally isolated.”

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Topics:

Politics

Jared Kushner

Gaza

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