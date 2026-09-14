Jared Kushner: Israel's failed Doha strike on Hamas gave US leverage for Gaza deal

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The Trump administration used Israel’s growing international isolation following its failed strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar to pressure Jerusalem into accepting a Gaza deal, Jared Kushner has revealed.

Describing the September 2025 attack on Doha as a “terrible thing” during a video address to the conference in Kyiv, Kushner, the US special envoy for peace, said the failed operation allowed the United States to “push” Israel into a deal it had initially resisted.

“Israel did the strike in Doha, which was a terrible thing,” Kushner said. “Obviously, it was unsuccessful as a military operation. And that led to Israel being globally isolated.”