Israel’s largest submarine arrives after 12 years of development

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Israel’s newest and largest submarine has arrived at its naval base in Haifa, strengthening the navy’s ability to operate covertly at long distances.

The INS Drakon (meaning Dragon) completed a 3,792-nautical-mile voyage from Germany on Thursday, after 23 days at sea. At 74 metres long and weighing 2,600 metric tons, it is the sixth submarine in Israel’s fleet and the third of its Dolphin 2 class.

The vessel was built by German shipbuilder TKMS and has been in planning, construction and testing for around 12 years.