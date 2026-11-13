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Israel’s Elbit Systems secures £200m rocket launcher deal with secret Nato member

The agreement reflects the growing European demand for Israeli long-range firepower, despite condemnation over the Gaza war

November 13, 2026 10:30
elbit puls Credit Elbit
From 2021 to 2024 Elbit sales to Europe more than doubled, according to the arms manufacturer (Photo: Elbit)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. You can sign up to the free daily email briefing here

Israeli defence company Elbit Systems has secured a contract worth approximately £200m ($260 million) to supply rocket launchers and munitions to an unnamed European NATO member state.

The five-year deal reflects growing European demand for Israeli long-range firepower, despite European criticism of the war in Gaza and settlement expansion.

It follows a series of major European orders for the Puls (Precise and Universal Launching System) rocket artillery launchers, including a $750m (£570m) deal with Greece earlier this year and a separate $235 (£180m) contract with an unnamed European customer announced last month.

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Topics:

Defence

arms sales

Elbit

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