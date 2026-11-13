Israel’s Elbit Systems secures £200m rocket launcher deal with secret Nato member

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Israeli defence company Elbit Systems has secured a contract worth approximately £200m ($260 million) to supply rocket launchers and munitions to an unnamed European NATO member state.

The five-year deal reflects growing European demand for Israeli long-range firepower, despite European criticism of the war in Gaza and settlement expansion.

It follows a series of major European orders for the Puls (Precise and Universal Launching System) rocket artillery launchers, including a $750m (£570m) deal with Greece earlier this year and a separate $235 (£180m) contract with an unnamed European customer announced last month.