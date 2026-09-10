Israeli who lost arm in Gaza wins silver at international para taekwondo competition

An Israeli soldier who lost his arm in Gaza has won his first international medal in para taekwondo.
Athlete Omer Barel has come away with silver at the 2026 Swiss Open in St Gallen after reaching his first final of an international competition.
On January 16, 2024, Barel’s tank was struck by an RPG during combat while he was serving as a tank commander. The blast caused significant damage to his leg and catastrophic injuries to his left arm, which ultimately resulted in its amputation.
Barel spent around eight months in hospital and underwent more than 20 surgeries, as well as prosthetic fittings and intense physiotherapy.
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