Israeli-founded imaging company Exodigo has partnered with Abu Dhabi-based Space42, a satellite communications and geospatial intelligence firm, to use artificial intelligence to map buried infrastructure across the United Arab Emirates.
Exodigo, which specialises in locating underground pipes, cables and other utilities without excavation, will combine its scanning technology with Space42’s satellite imagery and street-level mapping capabilities to create detailed three-dimensional maps of underground infrastructure.
The partnership will initially focus on transportation, energy, utility and municipal infrastructure projects in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, aiming to reduce construction delays, costs and the risk of damaging existing networks.
"Our partnership with Exodigo advances our strategy to use AI to expand what our geospatial intelligence platform and services can do," said Hasan Al Hosani, CEO of Smart Solutions at Space42.
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