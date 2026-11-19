The technology combines satellite imagery, ground-penetrating radar, electromagnetic sensors and AI to produce three-dimensional maps showing the location of buried infrastructure in relation to roads, buildings and other surface structures.

The maps will be integrated into so-called digital twins, virtual representations of physical environments that allow engineers, infrastructure operators and government agencies to plan construction, monitor assets and assess potential risks.

Exodigo says its system can identify buried utilities with up to 90 per cent accuracy without excavation, rising to 99 per cent with targeted verification digs.

"We have moved this industry from missing up to half of what is buried to mapping it at 90 per cent accuracy without a shovel touching the ground," said Jeremy Suard, Exodigo's co-founder and CEO.

"The UAE is building at a scale and a speed that almost nowhere else can match, which makes it exactly where this technology should be."

The agreement follows a pilot project for a major oil and gas operator in which Exodigo located and mapped a fuel pipeline buried up to 14 metres underground without excavation.

The field survey took three days, with the findings delivered within two weeks.

Founded in 2021, Exodigo has raised more than $200 million and employs approximately 450 people. Its investors include Zeev Ventures, Greenfield Partners, and Square Peg.