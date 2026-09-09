Israeli teens achieve worst-ever score in international education ranking

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Israeli teenagers have performed more poorly than ever before in an international assessment of maths, reading and science, falling further behind the average of developed countries.
Israel ranked 43rd globally in the 2025 ranking of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa), published on Tuesday. The country has slipped from 38th place in 2022, and now sits in 33rd position among developed countries, down from 31st previously.
The assessment is the world’s largest international comparative survey of 15-year-old students, “assessing the extent to which they have acquired key knowledge and skills essential for full participation in social and economic life”, measuring their ability to use their reading, maths and science knowledge and skills to meet real-life challenges.
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