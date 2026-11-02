Israeli swimmer Ofir Simcha wins bronze at Youth Olympics

Israeli swimmer Ofir Simcha has won bronze at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, claiming the Jewish State’s first medal of this year’s competition.

The 17-year-old finished third in the women’s 200m backstroke final on Sunday with a time of 2:17.44, improving on the 2:18.18 she recorded in qualifying.

She is the first Israeli swimmer to reach the podium at the competition since Anastasia Gorbenko and Denis Loktev in 2018.

The Games, which opened in the Senegalese capital on Sunday, are the first Olympic event to be held on the African continent.