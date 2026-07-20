Israeli scientists find parents smoking outside increase risk of nicotine addiction in children

Meanwhile, another study undertaken by Clalit-Soroka and BGU, where the team combined overnight laboratory sleep studies with urine cotinine testing, an objective biological marker of nicotine exposure, found that nearly half the children evaluated lived in a household where at least one parent smoked.

The study focused on a sample group of children from the ages of one to twelve who underwent sleep evaluations for snoring, sleep apnoea, and other breathing disorders that may be caused by smoking.

Researchers found a clear inverse correlation between levels of nicotine exposure and the quality of sleep experienced by the children, with higher nicotine levels, mirroring less efficient sleep with more nighttime rousings.

The study also found a striking disconnect between parental perception of harm and the observable results, with 60 per cent of parents wholeheartedly believed that their children had not been exposed to cigarette smoke.

Professor Ariel Tarasiuk, Director of the Sleep Disorders Unit at Clalit-Soroka Medical Centre, reported that “many parents believe that smoking outdoors protects their children” highlighting that parents may have thought their precautions were working.

In addition, Tarasiuk suggested: “Our findings suggest that smoke can travel indoors on clothing and hair, meaning children may continue to be exposed even when smoking occurs outside.”

“The only effective way to eliminate children’s exposure to tobacco smoke is to maintain completely smoke-free homes and vehicles.”

The researchers also stressed that, because lack of sleep during childhood has been associated with impaired learning, attention difficulties, and behavioural issues, smoking represents a significant public health issue, even when complying with current guidance.

The team recommended that healthcare providers routinely ask household smokers when evaluating children and their sleeping patterns to recognise that smoke exposure doesn’t stop when the cigarette is extinguished.