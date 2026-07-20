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Israeli scientists find parents smoking outside increase risk of nicotine addiction in children

The researchers also found that so-called ‘third-hand smoke’ carried into the home on clothing and hair can still impact the health of young children

July 20, 2026 15:18
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A smoker taps their cigarette ash into an ashtray (Getty Images)

By

Dalia Zimmerman

1 min read
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Israeli researchers have discovered that parents who smoke increase the risk of their children developing nicotine addiction, even if they do so by windows, outside their home, or on balconies.

Researchers from Clalit-Soroka Medical Centre and Ben-Gurion University found that children experience disruptive sleep patterns, lower physical health, and an increased risk of nicotine addiction.

Significantly, the findings, published in the Scientific Reports journal, were only found in secondhand smoke detected on children whose parents smoked exclusively outside the home.

Furthermore, the paper highlighted growing concerns about “third-hand” smoke found in clothes, hair, and on household surfaces, which some experts consider a silent threat to children.

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Topics:

Israel

Medicine

Science

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