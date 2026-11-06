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Israeli researchers develop tiny blood pressure sensor that could replace traditional cuffs

The sensor uses pulses of light to generate ultrasound waves inside an artery

November 6, 2026 15:34
BloodPressure.jpg
A doctor checks the blood pressure of a patient at a local clinic in Nashik, India, on May 28, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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Israeli researchers have developed a miniature sensor that could eventually allow people to monitor their blood pressure continuously without the need for an inflatable cuff.

The technology, developed by scientists at the Technion Israel Institute of Technology, combines light, ultrasound and artificial intelligence to measure blood pressure through a small wearable device.

The research, published in the journal Nature Communications, was led by Professor Amir Rosenthal and Professor Daniel Lange, alongside doctoral student Gil Gelbert.

The sensor uses pulses of light to generate ultrasound waves inside an artery, measuring changes in its diameter with each heartbeat. AI-based models then analyse the measurements to estimate blood pressure.

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Topics:

Health

Israeli Tech

Technology

Israel

Medicine

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