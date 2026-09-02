Become a Member
Israel

Israeli prison guards indicted after Palestinian detainee ‘beaten to death’

Thaer Abu Asab died after the alleged assault ruptured a heart muscle, leading to fatal heart failure

September 2, 2026 14:40
Ketziot.jpg
The Ketziot Detention Camp on September 13, 2022 (Flash9)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Israeli prosecutors have charged 12 prison guards with involuntary manslaughter after a Palestinian detainee was allegedly beaten to death in his cell.

In an indictment filed with the District Court in Beersheva, seen by the JC, the Southern District Attorney’s Office alleged that officers from the Israel Prison Service administered a fatal beating to “security prisoner” Thaer Abu Asab at the Ketziot detention centre on November 18, 2023.

Asab was a Fatah member who had been sentenced to 25 years for attempted murder in 2005, according to Hebrew media.

Per the filing, the defendants took part in an assault against Asab and several other prisoners, ordered by their commanding officer.

To get more Israel news, click here to sign up for our free Israel Briefing newsletter.

Topics:

Israel

Fatah

Crime

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper