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Israeli President condemns settler attack which left Washington Post photographer injured

A day after the attack, there were reports of European diplomats also being targeted by settlers in the West Bank

October 18, 2026 13:56
American photojournalist Heidi Levine in an emergency room in hospital in Ramallah, on the West Bank, following an attack by settlers (Photo: Getty Images)
American photojournalist Heidi Levine in an emergency room in hospital in Ramallah, on the West Bank, following an attack by settlers (Photo: Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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Israeli President Isaac Herzog, along with former officials, have condemned a spate of violent attacks by settlers, in which a Washington Post photographer was injured.

Heidi Levine was attacked last Friday, suffering a broken rib and other injuries.

Describing the attack, she said: “They jumped on me. I saw at least 25, maybe 50 people at first, and I found myself on the ground as they kicked me for about ten minutes.

“Then they forced me to stand up and kicked me again. All I remember after that is that Palestinians came and rescued me. It's absolute madness, and I didn't see anyone trying to stop it.”

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Settlers

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