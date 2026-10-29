Israeli-owned cargo ship sinks in Black Sea after being struck by drones

ZIM confirmed that the vessel had been operating under charter but was not owned by the firm.

In a statement, the company said: “A small container ship carrying a limited number of containers, which ZIM charters but does not own, was struck by a drone in the Black Sea.

“All crew members were safely evacuated, and according to a preliminary assessment, the expected financial damage is minimal. The company is working to secure a replacement vessel and maintain service to its customers.

“To the best of our knowledge, several similar attacks on ships have occurred in the area over the past month.”

The ship was carrying 421 containers containing valuable cargo, including lithium-ion batteries, corrosive liquids, acids and industrial materials. The full extent of the financial losses and the environmental consequences remains unclear.

Bulgarian authorities said preliminary inspections had found no visible signs of pollution. Navy teams took samples from several locations as officials continued assessing the risks posed by the sunken vessel and its cargo.

The attacks come as ZIM faces a significant period of change. Earlier this year, German shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd agreed to acquire the Israeli company in a deal valued at approximately $4.2 billion. The transaction remains subject to regulatory and government approvals.

Oren Caspi, head of ZIM’s workers’ union, said the circumstances surrounding the incident remained under investigation.

“In the face of boycotts and security threats — amidst global political instability — it is imperative to ensure that ZIM remains an Israeli company,” he said.

“Much remains unknown regarding this unusual attack, and we are still in the process of gathering the details.”

Bulgarian officials said the ship was struck while sailing through the country’s exclusive economic zone, outside its territorial waters. The distinction has implications for the legal powers available to authorities responding to an attack.

Bulgaria’s military said it had been unable to prevent the strike because of legal restrictions and severe weather conditions.

According to reports, a French maritime patrol aircraft detected the threat and alerted Bulgarian authorities. The Bulgarian Navy subsequently deployed vessels to assist with the rescue operation.

The sinking occurred as defence ministers from Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey met in Sofia to discuss maritime security. The three countries condemned attacks on commercial vessels and pledged to strengthen intelligence-sharing and early-warning arrangements.

The incident is among a series of reported attacks on shipping in the western Black Sea during October. Bulgarian officials have reported at least six vessels coming under attack off the country’s coast this month.

The wider security situation has placed increasing pressure on countries bordering the Black Sea to protect commercial shipping and maritime infrastructure while avoiding further escalation.

ZIM said it was working to secure a replacement ship, while continuing to liaise with the vessel’s owners and assess the consequences of the incident.