Become a Member
Israel

Israeli-owned cargo ship sinks in Black Sea after being struck by drones

All crew were rescued unharmed but 421 containers were lost to the sea

October 29, 2026 16:45
GettyImages-2295814586.jpg
(Illustrative) A container ship arrives at the port in Qingdao, China on September 21, 2026. The ship pictured is not the one referenced in the report (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

A cargo ship operating under charter to Israeli shipping company ZIM has sunk in the Black Sea after being struck by three maritime drones, with all 421 containers aboard lost and concerns raised over potentially hazardous materials entering the sea.

The Liberian-flagged Contship Jet was travelling from Haifa to the Romanian port of Constanța when it was attacked on Wednesday, October 28, approximately 17 nautical miles off Bulgaria’s Cape Kaliakra.

All 18 crew members, 14 Filipinos and four Ukrainians, were rescued unharmed and taken to the Bulgarian port of Varna. The vessel sank overnight, Bulgarian authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The incident comes amid a series of attacks on commercial shipping in the western Black Sea. The identity of those responsible for the attack has not been established.

To get more Israel news, click here to sign up for our free Israel Briefing newsletter.

Topics:

Israel

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper