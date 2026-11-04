Israeli organisation granted special UN status for first time since October 7

A Tel Aviv-based organisation dedicated to special education and the inclusion of people with disabilities has been granted special consultative status at the United Nations, marking the first time an Israeli group has received the designation since October 7.

Alumot Or, which supports 12 special education schools across Israel, has been awarded the status by the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), allowing it to participate more actively in international discussions on disability rights, accessibility and inclusion.

The organisation works with children, young people and adults with disabilities, developing educational programmes and promoting opportunities for greater integration into society.

It joins established Israeli organisations holding the designation, including the Israel Women's Network, Nitzan and Access Israel.

The status will enable Alumot Or to attend international forums, develop partnerships with organisations in other countries and share professional expertise and educational models developed in Israel.