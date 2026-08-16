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Israeli team clinches marathon gold at European Athletics Championships

Men’s team won with a combined time that was 26 seconds faster than second-placed Germany

August 16, 2026 13:16
GettyImages-2290687471.jpg
Gashau Ayale and Maru Teferi of Team Israel compete in the Men's Marathon Final during day seven of the 27th European Athletics Championships on August 16, 2026 in Birmingham (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

By

Ben Conway

1 min read
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Israel has won the team gold medal at this year’s European Athletics Championships in the men’s marathon.

The combined time of their top three runners was 26 seconds faster than second-placed Germany.

Gashau Ayale was Israel’s best runner, finishing in third place with a time of 2:09:21, securing the individual bronze medal.

He completed the race ten seconds behind Amanal Petros of Germany in first place, who achieved the course record.

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Topics:

Athletics

Sport

Marathon

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