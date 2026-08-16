Israeli team clinches marathon gold at European Athletics Championships

Israel has won the team gold medal at this year’s European Athletics Championships in the men’s marathon.

The combined time of their top three runners was 26 seconds faster than second-placed Germany.

Gashau Ayale was Israel’s best runner, finishing in third place with a time of 2:09:21, securing the individual bronze medal.

He completed the race ten seconds behind Amanal Petros of Germany in first place, who achieved the course record.