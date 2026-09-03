Israeli former commandos use surfing and sailing to build self-belief in children at risk of dropping out

An Israeli youth programme founded by former naval commandos has reported improvements in self-confidence and school attendance among participants, according to a new survey of its graduates.
Ziv Neurim, which works with thousands of young people in 14 centres across Israel, uses sailing, surfing, swimming and rowing as tools to build resilience, leadership and a sense of belonging among pupils at risk of disengaging from education.
The organisation said 39 per cent of graduates surveyed identified increased self-confidence and belief in their own abilities as the programme’s most significant contribution to their lives.
A third reported improved school attendance after taking part, while 60 per cent said their attendance remained stable and only eight per cent reported a decline.
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