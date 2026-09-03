Israeli former commandos use surfing and sailing to build self-belief in children at risk of dropping out

Ziv Neurim works in partnership with Israel’s Education Ministry and provides long-term programmes in primary and secondary schools rather than one-off activities.

It was founded more than 26 years ago by veterans of the Israeli Navy’s elite Shayetet 13 unit in memory of their friend Ziv Levy, with the aim of preventing young people from dropping out of education.

The charity has since expanded its programmes to support evacuee and bereaved families, soldiers and reservists, and people affected by trauma as a result of military service.

Eil Rolnitsky, CEO of Ziv Neurim told the JC: “The State of Israel is facing a very big educational challenge today. We encounter teenage boys and girls who do not always manage to find their place within traditional frameworks, and sometimes we very quickly label them as 'problematic', as those who do not cooperate or as those who are not motivated.

“But many times the problem is not with the child, but with the fact that we are still trying to educate everyone in the same way.”

He said the programme is teaching children life skills such as teamwork and coping mechanisms.

“We believe that true education is not measured only by grades. It is measured by a teenager's ability to get up after failure, to persevere in a task, to take responsibility, to ask for help, to work with others and to believe that he has a future.”