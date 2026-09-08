Israeli economy grows despite ongoing war as inflation drops

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Israel’s economy has grown this year despite the ongoing war with Iran, with GDP per capita projected to reach $70,000 (£52,000) in 2026, according to figures released by the country’s finance ministry.

GDP grew by 3.2 per cent in the first half of 2026 compared with the second half of 2025, while inflation dropped from 2.5 per cent on the eve of Rosh Hashanah last year to 1.5 per cent now, which is at the lower end of the Bank of Israel’s target range.

Last year, foreign investment jumped 78 per cent to $26 billion (£19bn) – and this upward trend continued during the first half of 2026.