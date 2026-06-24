Israeli children bring toys to ‘Teddy Bear Hospital’ to ease medical anxiety

The initiative aims to build confidence and resilience through play, particularly after years of upheaval and security challenges faced by residents of the north.

The children followed a route modelled on a real hospital experience, taking their furry patients through the emergency room, operating theatre, laboratory, X-ray department and pharmacy, while students explained procedures and answered questions.

Professor Orly Avni, dean of the Azrieli Faculty of Medicine in the Galilee, said: “Beyond easing the natural anxieties associated with medical care, this year’s event also provides a space for relief, joy, and a renewed sense of security."

The project is organised by medical students together with the faculty and the Matat Foundation, founded by philanthropist Freddy Singer, who said the charity was proud to support communities living near Israel’s northern border.

Anna Hallel Shishkin, a medical student who directs the project, said: “Teddy Bear Hospital transforms fear into a safe, engaging, and empowering experience.”

“Every year, it is inspiring to see children leave the event with smiles, confidence and curiosity,” she added.

This story originally appeared in the JC Israel Briefing. You can sign up to receive the briefing daily here.