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Israeli children bring toys to ‘Teddy Bear Hospital’ to ease medical anxiety

The bears received ‘treatment’ to help the children overcome their fear of going to the doctor

June 24, 2026 14:48
PHOTO-2026-06-23-15-22-10.183840.jpg
Toys receive 'treatment' at the 'Teddy Bear Hospital' at Bar-Ilan Hospital in Israel (Alfonso)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read

This story originally appeared in the JC Israel Briefing. You can sign up to receive the briefing daily here.

Hundreds of children from communities in war-torn northern Israel swapped real-life anxieties for teddy bear check-ups this week as Bar-Ilan University transformed its medical school into a mock hospital designed to help young children overcome fears of doctors and hospitals.

The 13th annual Teddy Bear Hospital, hosted by Bar-Ilan's Azrieli Faculty of Medicine, invited children aged three to 10 from the northern border communities ravaged by years of war to bring their favourite teddy bears and dolls for “medical treatment” by volunteer medical students.

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Topics:

Israel

Medicine

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