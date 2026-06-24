Israeli children bring toys to ‘Teddy Bear Hospital’ to ease medical anxiety

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Hundreds of children from communities in war-torn northern Israel swapped real-life anxieties for teddy bear check-ups this week as Bar-Ilan University transformed its medical school into a mock hospital designed to help young children overcome fears of doctors and hospitals.
The 13th annual Teddy Bear Hospital, hosted by Bar-Ilan's Azrieli Faculty of Medicine, invited children aged three to 10 from the northern border communities ravaged by years of war to bring their favourite teddy bears and dolls for “medical treatment” by volunteer medical students.
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