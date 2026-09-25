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Israeli chess team forced to forfeit Olympiad matches after the Netherlands and Bulgaria refuse to reschedule for Yom Kippur

The International Chess Federation wrote to the Israelis in January agreeing to change match times but this did not happen at the event

September 25, 2026 14:58
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The Dutch chess team on Monday, September 21, 2026, at the Chess Olympiad in Uzbekistan, sitting opposite empty seats on Yom Kippur (photo-The Israeli Chess Federation)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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The Israeli chess team were forced to forfeit four matches at the International Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, after the Netherlands and Bulgaria refused to change their match times so that the Israelis could observe Yom Kippur.

The Israeli Chess Federation made a request – with at least eight months notice - for the match times, which fell during the festival, to be changed.

The international body, the International Chess Federation, sent the Israelis a letter in January, pledging to “adjust” the schedule to take account of Yom Kippur.

It read: "Thank you for your kind letter. We understand your concerns, and in consideration of your significant contribution to the development of world chess and the importance of the participation of the Israeli teams in the Olympiad, we confirm that the schedule of the Israeli teams' matches at the Olympiad will be adjusted so that on September 20, 2026, your games will be ended by 17:00 local time, and on September 21, 2026, will start no earlier than 19:30 local time.”

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