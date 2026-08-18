Israel to stop selling military equipment to Qatar

The Israeli government has reportedly halted weapons sales to Qatar, country that has long hosted Hamas leaders and been accused of attempts to sway Israeli public opinion.

Reporting the move, Israel’s Channel 12 did not say why the decision had been made now.

Israel does not have diplomatic relations with Qatar and does not sell the country military goods directly but it does export them to the country through the US.

The Times of Israel reported that the value of the Jewish state’s indirect military exports to Qatar runs to hundreds of millions of pounds.