Israel tightens speed-camera enforcement as road deaths rise

Traffic police in Israel are cracking down on speeding motorists, warning that even those caught doing as little as 5kmh (3mph) over the limit could now get a ticket.

Fixed speed cameras on roads and intersections considered to be especially dangerous will be recalibrated.

On a high-risk road with a 70km/h limit, a driver could now receive a ticket at 75km/h, compared with about 85km/h previously.

Police insist the move is aimed at saving lives rather than generating revenue.