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Israel tightens speed-camera enforcement as road deaths rise

Traffic police say ‘not a single shekel’ in fines will go to the force and that the measure is designed to improve safety

August 13, 2026 15:24
Speedcam.jpg
A speed camera seen on the Route 1 highway from Jerusalem to the Dead Sea (Flash90)

By

John Jeffay

1 min read
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Traffic police in Israel are cracking down on speeding motorists, warning that even those caught doing as little as 5kmh (3mph) over the limit could now get a ticket.

Fixed speed cameras on roads and intersections considered to be especially dangerous will be recalibrated.

On a high-risk road with a 70km/h limit, a driver could now receive a ticket at 75km/h, compared with about 85km/h previously.

Police insist the move is aimed at saving lives rather than generating revenue.

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