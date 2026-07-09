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Israel and Jordan to negotiate energy for water deal at UAE summit

The meeting could revive a historic cooperation agreement between the two nations

July 9, 2026 14:58
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Prime Minister Netanyahu meets Jordan's King Abdullah II during a visit to Amman on January 16, 2014 (Getty Images)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC Israel Briefing. You can sign up to receive the briefing daily here.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is seeking to revive regional cooperation by hosting a trilateral summit with Israel and Jordan focused on water and energy security, according to reports.

Senior officials from the three countries are expected to discuss a new deal that would see Israel supply Jordan with an additional 50 million cubic metres of water annually, doubling the amount already provided under the 1994 peace treaty.

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Topics:

Israel

Jordan

UAE

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