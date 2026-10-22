Israel joins Pacific Islands Forum as diplomatic ties strengthen

Israel has been accepted as a partner of the Pacific Islands Forum, in a diplomatic boost for Jerusalem as it seeks to strengthen ties with countries in the region.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced the decision on Tuesday, saying the forum’s secretary-general, Baron Divavesi Waqa, had informed him that Pacific leaders approved Israel’s application at a meeting in Palau.

Israel submitted its request during Sa’ar’s visit to Fiji in June. The partnership will enable Israel to participate in regional cooperation on water management, desalination, agriculture, climate change adaptation, innovation and sustainable development.

Israel and the forum will also develop a joint action plan and establish a mechanism to monitor its implementation, Sa’ar said.