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Israel does not know the details of Iran ‘peace deal’, Netanyahu admits

The Israeli prime minister was insistent that the Islamic Republic would not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons

June 16, 2026 10:29
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Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on June 15, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Melanie Swan

2 min read

This story originally appeared in the JC Israel Briefing. You can sign up to receive the briefing daily here.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said on Monday that he still doesn't know the details of the US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding, but insisted that Tehran would never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons, with or without a deal.

Speaking at a press conference, Netanyahu described preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear bomb as his “life’s mission” and pledged: “As long as I am prime minister of Israel, this will not happen.”

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Topics:

Israel

Iran

Iran nuclear program

Israel-Iran War

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