Israel hosted an international conference on emergency and disaster preparedness this week, bringing together representatives from around 40 countries to share expertise in responding to natural disasters, armed conflicts and mass-casualty incidents.

The Ipred 2026 conference, organised by the Health Ministry and IDF Home Front Command in cooperation with Magen David Adom (MDA), brought together medical, rescue and emergency response professionals to exchange knowledge, demonstrate operational capabilities and strengthen international cooperation.

The conference opened at MDA's national headquarters in Ramla, where foreign delegations toured its national blood services centre and emergency dispatch centre to learn about Israel's emergency medical response capabilities.

MDA also showcased its disaster response training and simulation systems, alongside specialist medical equipment and technologies developed through its experience responding to emergencies and conflict.