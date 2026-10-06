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Israel emerges as global gaming powerhouse

A new industry report describes the country as one of the ‘Mediterranean corridors of gaming influence and innovation’

October 6, 2026 16:19
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A character on the Superplay website - Superplay is a gaming company based in Tel Aviv (Image: Superplay)

By

Melanie Swan,

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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Israel has become one of the world’s leading gaming markets, with the industry potentially generating up to £7.5 billion in annual revenue, according to a new report.

The industry report described Israel as one of the “Mediterranean corridors of gaming influence and innovation”, highlighting the country’s technological expertise.

More than 140 Israeli companies are currently involved in gaming or developing digital technologies applicable to the sector, employing around 15,000 people, the report reveals.

While Tel Aviv remains Israel’s main gaming hub, companies are increasingly establishing operations in Herzliya, Haifa and Jerusalem.

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Topics:

Technology

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