Israel signs deal to buy 12 advanced Apache attack helicopters from US

Israel has signed an agreement with the US Pentagon to purchase 12 advanced Apache attack helicopters for the IDF as the country steps up its military build-up to meet future security threats.

The agreement, approved by the Israeli government on Wednesday, covers Boeing-manufactured Apache Echo helicopters, the newest and most advanced variant of the aircraft. Deliveries are scheduled to begin at the start of the next decade.

The defence ministry said the deal had been tailored through joint Israeli-American efforts to meet Israel’s operational requirements, with officials working to overcome challenges and secure the procurement.

Defence minister Israel Katz described the acquisition as a “critical step” in strengthening the IDF’s operational capabilities against a wide range of threats.