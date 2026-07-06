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Israel faces constitutional crisis as government vows to disobey Supreme Court ruling

Cabinet ministers unanimously backed a motion to defy the court amid a dispute over the country’s commercial TV regulator

July 6, 2026 12:03
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Supreme Court President Isaac Amit during a hearing on petitions seeking to overturn the election of attorney Michael Rabello as State Comptroller on June 28, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Melanie Swan

2 min read

This story originally appeared in the JC Israel Briefing. You can sign up to receive the briefing daily here.

Israel is facing a constitutional crisis after cabinet ministers voted on Sunday to defy a Supreme Court ruling over the country’s commercial broadcast regulator.

The decision marks the first time in Israeli history a government has openly refused to comply with a ruling by the nation’s highest court, deepening a long-running clash between the Netanyahu coalition and the judiciary.

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Topics:

Israeli Politics

Israel

Israeli Supreme Court

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