Israel faces constitutional crisis as government vows to disobey Supreme Court ruling

The dispute centres on the Second Authority for Television and Radio, which regulates Israel’s commercial broadcasters. Under Israeli law, the authority’s council must have a minimum number of members in order to make decisions.

The government argues that, because several council members resigned, the body no longer has the legal authority to approve appointments, ownership changes, or other regulatory decisions.

However, in a ruling issued on June 17, the Supreme Court ordered the council to continue operating despite the vacancies.

On Sunday, ministers unanimously backed a proposal put forward by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi and Justice Minister Yariv Levin, rejecting the court’s decision.

In a joint statement, the ministers said the government “will not recognise any decision, approval, appointment, or action taken by the Council of the Second Authority” until the legal quorum is restored.

“A ruling that contradicts the law will not be recognised, and decisions made under it are null and void,” the statement added.

The confrontation has major political implications ahead of expected elections later this year.

At the centre of the battle is a proposed sale of Channel 13, one of Israel’s main commercial broadcasters and a frequent critic of Netanyahu, to a consortium of tech entrepreneurs. The deal requires approval from the regulator.

The dispute could also affect the status of the pro-Netanyahu Channel 14, which currently benefits from regulatory exemptions as a designated “small channel”.

The special “small channel” designation grants regulatory exemptions and lighter financial obligations, despite its growing influence and audience share.

The Second Authority had been examining whether that status should be revoked, a step that could expose the broadcaster to stricter oversight and higher costs.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid accused the government of “destroying the foundations of democracy”, while former prime minister Naftali Bennett warned that ignoring court rulings risked leading Israel toward “anarchy”.

Opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot, who is currently ahead in polls for the upcoming elections, said on Sunday: "The Israeli government is raising its hand against Israeli democracy.

"Netanyahu is dividing Israel. The citizens of Israel deserve a government that unites the people, not a government that acts to divide it."

The motion was also condemned by Israeli President Isaac Herzog in a rare political intervention.

"Statements calling for noncompliance with [High Court] rulings strike at the heart of the nation’s unity,” he tweeted.

"I have made this clear before, and I will repeat it again and again: Refusing to comply with a court ruling is a red line that must not be crossed under any circumstances.”

This story originally appeared in the JC Israel Briefing. You can sign up to receive the briefing daily here.