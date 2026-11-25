COGAT has told the JC that the latest delays getting aid into Gaza have nothing to do with Israel.

Addressing UN and Board of Peace representatives, Halevy said: “We are disregarding the background noise and false reports and focusing on action. We will continue advancing winterisation efforts and facilitate the entry of aid into the Gaza strip.

“Cooperation with the Board of Peace, together with the United Nations, international organisations, and donor countries, is essential to ensuring that aid reaches residents before the next rains.

“We will continue assisting in advancing the humanitarian response, and I call upon you to fulfil your responsibilities, coordinate the entry of supplies that have already been approved, increase the entry of aid, and submit additional requests in accordance with the needs you identify on the ground.”

COGAT consistently says that Hamas steals and hoards aid such as tents in order to bolster its military.

Halevy said: “We are aware of the difficulties that the winter season poses for residents of the Gaza Strip and are working to provide a dedicated humanitarian response.

“However, as long as Hamas refuses to disarm and continues to exploit equipment intended to assist residents for its military build-up, it bears direct responsibility for the inability to advance long-term solutions to improve living conditions and reconstruct the Strip.

“As expected, Hamas is promoting a false campaign against Israel to divert attention from its responsibility for the situation and its continued terrorist activities.”

Halevy’s comments come just days after the spokesperson for Fatah, a Palestinian political party based mainly in the West Bank, said Hamas is stealing tents from Gazans and preventing aid from being distributed in the Strip.

Referring to the testimony of some Fatah staff who are based in Gaza, Abd al-Fattah Doleh said: “The personnel of our Palestinian government offices in Gaza were supposed to provide tents to our people.

"Hamas' forces chased them, confiscated the tents, and prevented them from distributing them. That is, even the simplest thing we have in our hands we cannot provide.

"What is the priority of the Palestinian leadership today? To rescue our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip from the distress they are living in, to restore life to the Gaza Strip and to rehabilitate it... But we... are prevented from acting due to Hamas’ control.”

Fatah is the main political faction that runs the Palestinian Authority, led by President Mahmoud Abbas.