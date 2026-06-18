Meet the Iron Wasp: The Israeli David set to take down Iran’s drone Goliath

Israeli defence giant Rafael has announced it has entered a partnership with SpearUAV to develop a new anti-drone device, dubbed the Iron Wasp.
The interceptor is designed to cover the IDF’s troops and armoured vehicle units against attack from above, allowing ground forces to shoot down unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV’s) directly from the battlefield.
It will, the companies say, be effective against both remotely-controlled attack drones and loitering munitions (sometimes known as suicide or kamikaze drones).
For Rafael, the project is a continuation of its Iron Dome and Iron Beam infrastructure.
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