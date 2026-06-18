Meet the Iron Wasp: The Israeli David set to take down Iran’s drone Goliath

While these have both proved effective in combating large-scale missile threats against the Jewish State, recent wars with Hamas, Lebanon and Iran have highlighted the threat from small, low-expense unmanned weapons systems, which can pose significant risks to troops with minimal cost to Israel’s enemies.

The Iron Wasp will be based on Spear’s existing Viper interceptor system and is designed to be deployed from a “multi-cannister launcher” affixed to combat vehicles.

This, the firms add, will allow it to be launched quickly on demand and without requiring special preparation. This, along with the fact it will use adapted versions of Rafel’s existing command and control systems, which are already widely used within the IDF, will allow the military to respond to drone attacks on short notice.

It will also mean that units can manage their anti-drone defences individually, rather than relying on large-scale centralised interceptors.

The announcement of the new collaboration between the state-run Rafael and private industry comes as authorities at the Government Companies Authority reportedly weigh its partial privatisation.

If confirmed, the plan could see the company valued as high as NIS 70 billion, or around £17 billion.