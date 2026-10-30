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Introducing The Equalizer, the Israeli charity using football to bring young Jews and Arabs together

One of the non-profit’s heads will speak alongside former FA boss David Bernstein at JC event ‘More than a Game’ next month

October 30, 2026 00:00
Celebrating First Place at a Tournament Following the Military Operation in Iran – Moments of Joy, Happiness and a Return to Normality.JPG
A team celebrating first place at one of The Equalizer's tournaments (credit: The Equalizer)

By

Ben Conway

6 min read
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“We are very happy to have this conversation, mainly because it allows us to speak about the good things that are happening in Israel,” says Yaniv Kusevitzky, COO and CFO of Israeli non-profit Sha’ar Shivyon – or in English, The Equalizer.

Kusevitzky, who will appear on a JC panel event next month to discuss football’s role in promoting equality, said The Equalizer “uses the power of sport to promote social cohesion, education, and equality, and to bring communities together”.

The organisation was set up by Liran Gerassi in 2009 while he was a student in Jerusalem as a means of giving disadvantaged children in his neighbourhood a positive after-school activity.

“There was only one condition,” explained Uri Shaham, who co-founded the charity with Gerassi and is now its CEO.

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Topics:

JC event

JC events

Charity

Israel

Sport

Football

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