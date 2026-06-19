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Israel

Four IDF soldiers killed in southern Lebanon ‘security zone’

Prime Minister Netanyahu has insisted Israel will retain a presence in souther Lebanon, despite the unfolding US-Iran ceasefire

June 19, 2026 11:16
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Israeli soldiers man a roadblock along the Ramim Ridge area in northern Israel following a suspected infiltration incident along the Israel-Lebanon border on June 09, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Melanie Swan

2 min read

Four IDF soldiers were killed on Thursday night as the conflict with Hezbollah continues to escalate, despite the unfolding US deal with Iran stipulating an end to fighting.

Lieutenant Colonel Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon and four others, as yet unnamed, were killed by an attack on their tank in southern Lebanon soon after midnight, taking the death toll since the ceasefire in April to 22, plus one civilian contractor.

"Following the incident, the IDF struck numerous Hezbollah infrastructure sites in Nabatieh and additional areas," the army said.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said yesterday, a day after the signing of a US-Iran agreement calling for a cessation of fighting: "We will restore security and prosperity to northern towns”.

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Topics:

Israel

IDF

Lebanon

Hezbollah

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