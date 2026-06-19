Four IDF soldiers killed in southern Lebanon ‘security zone’

"That requires maintaining the security zone in southern Lebanon; it requires that we not leave there, as long as Israel’s security needs require it,” he added.

Iran has previously said that any peace deal is conditional on a full IDF withdrawal from southern Lebanon, including the security zone it has occupied since earlier this year.

But, in guidance released Thursday, an IDF official said the army would “continue to maintain its presence in the security zone, due to operational requirements,” in order to remove threats and provide effective protection for communities in northern Israel.

The official added that the military would continue to act against threats identified beyond the security zone and warned that approaching the area remained dangerous.

The IDF also called on the Lebanese Armed Forces to coordinate with Israel and urged civilians to avoid entering the zone.

The military said a naval security zone had also been established, extending westward from the land-based zone “in accordance with operational requirements.”

The announcement comes as Israeli and Lebanese representatives prepare to reconvene next week for direct talks.

The 14-point US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding, released on Wednesday, declares the "immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon" and demands "the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon".

US President Trump said yesterday: “We expect a complete ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, Hezbollah and Israel,” after signing the Iran deal.

Yesterday, on Truth Social, the president wrote: “The United States is committed to PEACE, and we encourage everyone in the Middle East region to maintain their commitment to allowing our negotiations to beautifully unfold.”

Netanyahu has repeatedly insisted that Israel will retain freedom of action against Hezbollah.

Earlier this month he said Hezbollah had planned to invade the Galilee with thousands of fighters and devastate Israeli cities with some 150,000 rockets, adding that Israeli forces were continuing to dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure in the security zone, including vast underground facilities around the Beaufort Ridge.

Defence Minister Israel Katz and Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter have also said this week that Israel would remain in southern Lebanon “to protect the people of Israel" and the communities on the northern borders.