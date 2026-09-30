IDF kills head of Hamas' northern Gaza brigade

The IDF has confirmed that it killed Izz al-Din Bik, commander of Hamas’s Northern Gaza Brigade, in an overnight air strike on Tuesday.

Bik had held the position since the elimination of his predecessor, Ahmed Ghandour, and previously served as the brigade’s military intelligence chief, according to a joint statement.

The statement said Bik was responsible for managing the brigade’s operatives and directing attacks against Israeli troops and civilians. He had also worked to rebuild the brigade’s military capabilities, which had suffered severe damage during the war.

“The terrorist posed an immediate threat to IDF troops and Israeli civilians and was eliminated in a precise aerial strike,” the statement said.