The IDF has completed a major operation to destroy a Hamas tunnel in central Gaza, after Israeli tanks advanced beyond the so-called Yellow Line for the first time since the ceasefire began in October 2025.

The operation near the Nuseirat and Bureij refugee camps began on Wednesday and lasted more than 12 hours.

The military said the tunnel was being restored by Hamas and posed an immediate threat to Israeli forces.

The army said the tunnel had crossed into the Israeli side of the Yellow Line, allowing the terror group to launch attacks on Israeli troops.