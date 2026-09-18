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IDF dismisses Gaza Division intelligence officer over October 7 failures

The officer allegedly dismissed detailed warnings about the looming attacks as ‘completely imaginary’

September 18, 2026 10:01
Memorial for the IDF surveillance soldiers killed on October 7 at Nahal Oz base GettyImages-2176663521.jpg
Colonel Aleph was said to have disregarded warning signs reported by IDF surveillance soldiers on a base in Nahal Oz as unimportant (Photo: Getty)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. You can sign up to the daily briefing here

The Israel Defence Forces has dismissed the Gaza Division intelligence officer who was serving during the October 7 Hamas attack, as the military continues to take action against commanders over failures surrounding the massacre.

The officer, identified only as Lt Col Aleph, was formally discharged following a legal battle over his removal. Aleph had allegedly dismissed detailed warnings from a non-commissioned officer about the looming attacks as “completely imaginary.” Aleph was also said to have disregarded warning signs reported by IDF surveillance soldiers on a base in Nahal Oz as unimportant.

He cannot be named because of his role in the intelligence system.

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