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IDF orders criminal investigation into death of Hind Rajab

The five-year-old was one of seven members of the same family killed when an Israeli tank allegedly opened fire on their car

August 19, 2026 14:18
Hind Rajab.jpg
Hind Rajab (Palestinian Red Crescent Society)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read
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The IDF has confirmed it has ordered a criminal investigation into the death of five-year-old Hind Rajab in 2024.

An army spokesperson said that “following a review of the findings” of an internal assessment of the incident, the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division would be conducting a full investigation.

Rajab and six other members of her family came under Israeli shelling in Tel al-Hawa, in the Gaza Strip, on January 29, 2024.

She and a cousin survived the strike, which the IDF has previously insisted was not targeted.

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Topics:

IDF

Gaza

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