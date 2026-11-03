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‘I was horrified by people saying October 7 didn’t happen’, says Boy George

The Culture Club frontman was speaking on a visit to the Nova Festival memorial site near Re’im in Israel, where he met survivors

November 3, 2026 18:30
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Boy George accompanied by Nova survivor, Ofir Amir, at the Nova Festival memorial site on November 3, 2026 in Re'im, Israel. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

3 min read
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Boy George visited the Nova Festival memorial site on Tuesday and met survivors of the massacre.

The Culture Club singer, 65, recalled his shock when he first heard about the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023, and told how horrified he was that some people claimed it had not happened.

“I was up early on October 7, and I saw what happened and it just horrified me,” he said.

“But what horrified me more was hearing people who have no connection telling me it wasn’t true, that it was made up and I shouldn’t believe it.

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Topics:

Boy George

Nova massacre

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