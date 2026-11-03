‘I was horrified by people saying October 7 didn’t happen’, says Boy George

“But I did believe it because I know enough Jewish people in London who know people here who confirmed it pretty quickly.”

George was speaking at the site near Re'im, southern Israel, where thousands gathered for the festival in 2023.

Terrorists murdered more than 360 people, and dozens were kidnapped and taken to Gaza.

George was shown round the memorials to the victims.

He met Nova survivor Ofir Amir, and former hostage Omer Shem Tov, who was kidnapped at the festival and held in Gaza for 505 days.

Boy George meets Nova survivor and released hostage, Omer Shem Tov, during his visit to the Nova Festival memorial site on November 3, 2026 in Re'im, Israel. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images) Getty Images

Speaking at a press conference on the site, he said he spent the months following the massacre writing extensively, but found music offered a more direct way to communicate his feelings.

He explained: “With a song you can’t waffle, you’ve got to get to the point.”

The opening line of his song dedicated to the victims of the Nova Festival, ‘We Will Dance Again’, is ‘You say genocide, I say war’.

George said he had “researched the meaning of genocide” and felt the term was “not appropriate” to describe Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

He wanted the lyrics to use “obvious and plain words” to express his position. He added that he wanted the song to make his position unmistakable, without hiding behind ambiguity.

He acknowledged that the song would prove controversial.

“I was thinking this will never get played on the radio, but I need to do something about what I feel deeply inside,” he said.

For George, the most significant lyric comes later in the track.

He said: “The most important line in the song is ‘if you’re ever confused, I stand with the Jews’ and I really felt like that. I meant it.”

The singer, who has spoken about his longstanding friendships with Jewish people in Britain, said he felt compelled to make a public statement rather than remain silent.

Boy George looks on during a visit to the Nova Festival memorial site in southern Israel on November 3, 2026. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

He also described the challenge of writing something meaningful after a career spanning more than four decades.

“As a writer you’re always struggling to write something that means something,” he said. “And I felt that I needed to write something that eclipses ‘Karma Chameleon,’ and I think I’ve done it.”

He described the track as the “highlight of the show” and said he felt uncomfortable receiving praise for making the song.

“I feel odd for being thanked for doing what is just normal,” he said.

He added: “For me personally, it really boiled down to conversations with my close Jewish friends in the UK, people I’ve known since I was 15.”

He went on: “It’s insane that they’re feeling so unsafe, powerless and frightened, and I just felt like I needed to say something.”

‘We Will Dance Again’ was first shared online in July and subsequently received an official release.

Its title draws on the phrase adopted by Nova survivors as a declaration that they would return to dancing and celebrating life following the massacre.

George is due to perform alongside Israeli singer Ivri Lider at Tel Aviv's Menora Mivtachim Arena on November 4. A second concert, on November 7, will be dedicated to the Nova community and their families, with DJ Ofer Nissim joining him.

The second performance will include tickets donated for survivors and bereaved relatives, giving members of the community an opportunity to attend.

Shem Tov thanked Boy George for supporting Israel, saying: “I think that in today’s world, it takes a lot of courage to stand with Israel and the Jewish people around the world. And even more courage not to settle for words but to come here.”