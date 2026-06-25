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‘Why were you silent?’ Former hostage confronts UN gender-based violence rapporteur

Ilana Gritzewsky told the UN Human Rights Council: ‘I was beaten and mutilated before blacking out. I woke up half naked with seven terrorists standing over me, not knowing what happened to me in those lost moments.’

June 25, 2026 10:40
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Former hostage Ilana Gritzewsky at a protest outside the home of Defence Minister Israel Katz in Moshav Kfar Ahim on August 15, 2025 (Flash90)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read

This story originally appeared in the JC Israel Briefing. You can sign up to receive the briefing daily here.

Former hostage Ilana Gritzewsky used an address to the UN Human Rights Council to accuse the global body’s Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls, Reem Alsalem, of ignoring evidence of sexual violence committed by Hamas during the October 7 attacks.

Gritzewsky, who was abducted with her partner Matan Zangauker from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz and released after 55 days in Hamas captivity during the first hostage deal on November 30, 2023, described her ordeal in graphic terms.

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Topics:

United Nations

Hostages

Sexual violence

sexual abuse

Hamas

October 7

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