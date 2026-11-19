Fatah is the main political faction that runs the Palestinian Authority, led by President Mahmoud Abbas.

Al-Fattah Doleh’s comments come just over a week after another Fatah spokesperson reposted the testimony of a Gaza woman who said Hamas shoots at humanitarian aid lorries and steals their contents.

The party’s spokesperson in Europe, Jamal Nazzal, posted to Facebook on November 10 a conversation between a reporter and the Gaza resident.

The resident told the reporter: “All the aid went underground. The aid does not reach the entire people. I'm from Gaza and all the aid comes in our name. I am speaking up, I am not afraid of Hamas...

The reporter then said: “A little aid arrives and Hamas claim they distribute it.”

The resident replied: "It all goes to their [own] homes. Hamas takes it, shoots, and they do with it what they want...

“Hamas steals the aid and takes it to the tunnels and their homes...

“The citizens in Gaza know who stole the aid.”

The Fatah Information and Culture Commission posted on its Facebook page on November 9 that Hamas was not only stealing aid but attempting to prevent its distribution.

The post read: “Hamas's accusations against the PA of negligence in Gaza contradict its [own] actions on the ground and reveal the extent of misleading public opinion.

“Hamas blamed Fatah for its negligence and lack of intervention to save the citizens in the Gaza Strip and alleviate their suffering. This, while employees of the Ministry of Labour and relief agencies are summoned and required to sign commitments that prevent them from performing their professional and humanitarian duties in serving our people.

“This blatant contradiction between words and actions constitutes a misleading of public opinion and an attempt to evade responsibility for disrupting national relief efforts, raising serious questions about Hamas's true standpoint on allowing Palestinian national institutions to fulfil their duties in the Gaza Strip.

“The Fatah Movement emphasises that the demand by Hamas for the PA to intervene and bear its responsibility does not align with placing obstacles in front of its employees and institutions and preventing them from fulfilling their humanitarian and national duty. Those who want to save the Gaza citizens should open the door to every national effort, not disrupt or limit it.”