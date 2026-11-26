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Former Hamas hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen is to release an album of nine songs he wrote during his 498 days in captivity in Gaza, as part of a NIS 7.5 million (£1.7 million) initiative to support artists in communities near the Gaza border.

Dekel-Chen, a resident of Kibbutz Nir Oz, is among the recipients of grants announced jointly by the Tekuma Administration, the Culture and Sports Ministry, the Israel Association of Community Centres and national lottery Mifal Hapayis.

The accomplished pianist has previously performed music composed in his head during his captivity, including at a concert in Kibbutz Nir Oz.