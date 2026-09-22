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Gush Katif exhibition revisits Israel’s divisive 2005 Gaza withdrawal

The exhibition explores whether Israelis can recognise the pain of people with whom they fundamentally disagree

September 22, 2026 11:56
GushKatif photo credit gush katif museum.jpg
A menorah displayed at the Gush Katif Museum in Jerusalem. It previously graced the synagogue in Netzarim, the last Gush Katif town to be evacuated during Israel's 2005 disengagement from the Gaza Strip (Photo: Gush Katif Museum)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. You can sign up to receive the free daily briefing here

Organisers of an exhibition that revisits the story of Gush Katif – a block of 17 Israeli settlements in Gaza – 21 years after Israel’s disengagement from the strip hope to encourage dialogue between Israelis with differing perspectives.

Entitled Sensitive and Determined the exhibition comes as the October 7 terror attacks and subsequent wars have reignited debate over the 2005 withdrawal.

It was organised by the Gush Katif Heritage Commemoration Centre following an invitation from a cultural communal space in central Tel Aviv, Bifnocho, to bring the contested history to a broader Israeli audience.

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Topics:

Settlements

Tel Aviv

Gaza

Art

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